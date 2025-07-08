NFC North power rankings: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta keep Lions on top

Editor’s note: We’ve got some time to kill entering Bears training camp, leaving plenty of time to ponder and discuss. Our summer Tuesdays will be spent looking at the NFC North overall with some divisional power rankings. They’re going to be tough considering that this division is loaded with talented and successful teams. Three franchises made the playoffs, for goodness sakes. We’ve talked head coaches and quarterbacks. Now we move on to arguably he most competitive group in the division. You could argue it’s the offensive lines or even the defensive backs. We think it’s the pass catchers, both receivers and tight ends. Let’s rank ‘em. Agree or disagree, send a Bair Mail submission with your take this list of the best pass catching groups in the division.

We’re running out of time before training camp starts, so we’ll have to consolidate a bit when putting these rankings out. Couldn’t do receivers and tight ends separate, so let’s combine there here and call them pass catchers. And, yeah, we know running backs catch passes, too, but we’ll evaluate running games next week and factor that in then.

A you can see below, there are tons of good receivers in the NFC North. There are a few great ones, too. That’s what made this ranking so tough. You’ve got to evaluate star power, sure. But depth plays a role here, too. And the Bears might have the deepest skill group in the division. They have threats everywhere, though DJ Moore remains the feature player, and can survive an injury or two without incident.

There are some top players who push the Bears down a bit. Again, this one was tough. The Packers are clearly in last, but the other three are ever so close.

Detroit Lions

Feature players: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR Jameson Williams, TE Sam LaPorta

The trio listed above had a combined 2,990 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns. That’s something else. St. Brown was a first-team All-Pro, Williams was a dynamic big play threat who seemed to turn a corner and LaPorta owned the middle of the field on short, intermediate and deep routes. Those three play slightly different games with big-time results. Part of that was Ben Johnson, now with the Bears, and Jared Goff’s expert timing.

Those three dudes have talent and found ways to keep producing during a 15-2 regular season campaign. Putting them in front of Minnesota was tough, considering Justin Jefferson’s excellence, but the group overall is so impressive that they’re elevated by how well they work together.

Minnesota Vikings

Feature players: WR Justin Jefferson, WR Jordan Addison, TE T.J. Hockenson

We pondered putting the Bears here. Their depth is significant and should play a role over the course of the season. But Jefferson is a great player., maybe the best receiver in the game Addison’s yardage totals weren’t overwhelming, but he had nine touchdowns. Hockenson’s probably the X-factor here, considering his track record, his size and the fact he had a fully healthy offseason following a major knee reconstruction.

He’ll be a rookie quarterback’s best friend, an outlet when J.J. McCarthy can’t push the ball down the field. The Vikings don’t have tons of quality depth like the Bears do, but Jefferson’s a next-level player. Also, let’s think about this: Jefferson and St. Brown were two of three first-team All-Pro receivers. There’s so much talent in this division.

Chicago Bears

Feature players: WR DJ Moore, WR Rome Odunze, TE Colston Loveland, TE Cole Kmet, WR Luther Burden

The Bears have an excellent set of pass catchers with versatile talents that can be truly dynamic. Here’s why they end up in the No. 3 spot: You’re essentially making futures bets on Odunze, Loveland and Burden. It’s possible that Odunze is a 1,000-yard receiver who is a co-No. 1 with Moore. It’s possible that Loveland bursts on the scene and makes an instant impact. It’s possible that Burden becomes the shifty YAC king who thrives in the slot.

But…we still don’t know how they’re fare at this young age. We know Moore will do what he does and is the third best receiver in the division. The Bears have tough tight ends and a deep receiver corps, including not-previously-mentioned veteran Olamide Zaccheaus. There’s too much unknown to assume the Bears pass catchers will dominate like it’s very possible they do. This list might look different in the winter, but we’re not there yet.

Green Bay Packers

Feature players: WR Matthew Golden, WR Romeo Doubs, WR Jayden Reed, TE Tucker Kraft

The Packers don’t typically invest big in receivers. That’s why it was somewhat surprising when they took Texas’ Matthew Golden at No. 23 overall, the first time in 23 years they took a first-round receiver. Christian Watson was a second-round pick in 2022, but he’s out a while with a knee injury.

The Packers don’t have a poor group of pass catchers but it lacks the dynamic quality and star power of the others. The Packers will be competitive due to a solid quarterback in Jordan Love and the bulldozer that is Josh Jacobs, but they belong in the fourth spot.